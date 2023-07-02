After Ajit shocker, Sharad Pawar says: 'Will expose why NCP leaders rebelled'

Hours after Ajit Pawar joined the NDA, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said some of his colleagues had taken a different stand and that he was not worried about whatever happened today. He also hinted that some major changes were likely in the NCP on July 6. "I had called a meeting of all the leaders on 6th July where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand," Pawar said during a press conference.

Ajit Pawar was upset with Pawar, who last month appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the NCP.

"Two days ago, the PM had said about NCP...He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaints and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken the oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him," Sharad Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar also said that in the next few days, people will get to know why these NCP leaders have joined hands with the Shinde Sena-BJP alliance. "Those who have joined (the Shinde-led government) have contacted me saying they have been invited by the BJP."

The NCP chief also said that he was receiving several calls from a lot of opposition leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and others. "I am not worried about whatever happened today. Tomorrow, I will take the blessings of YB Chavan (former Maharashtra CM) and will hold a public meeting," he said.

Sharad Pawar said he will rebuild the party again and MLAs switching over is not a new thing. "The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left, but I strengthened the numbers, and those who left me lost in their constituencies," he said.

"We will work to strengthen the party again. MLAs and all senior leaders will sit together to decide about any action against the rebel leaders. Being the president, I had appointed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare but they did not follow their responsibilities. Therefore, I have to take some action against them."

Speaking on the new Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Sharad Pawar said it is the right of the speaker to decide about of the LoP. "In the next two-three days, we will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. Our main strength is the common people, they have elected us."

BJP ally Ramdas Athawale said Ajit Pawar was miffed for some time, because he wanted the NCP to ally with the BJP but Sharad Pawar disagreed to it. "I welcome the decision of Ajit Pawar...this is a big change and a big setback for NCP and MVA," Athawale said.