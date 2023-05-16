Maharashtra NCP chief counters Ajit Pawar: 'Shinde-Fadnavis govt will definitely fall if...'

A day after Ajit Pawar said there was no threat to the BJP government in Maharashtra, NCP's state chief Jayant Patil on Tuesday said the Shinde government will definitely fall if the 16 MLAs are disqualified. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had sought disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Shinde camp for violating its whip in June last year when the crisis began. The Supreme Court recently said the Speaker can decide on the plea seeking disqualification of the MLAs.

"I feel if the 16 MLAs are disqualified, then the Shinde government will definitely fall," he said. "There is a possibility that the remaining MLAs with the Shinde group might join Uddhav Thackeray. There is also a possibility that since the BJP is the largest party in numbers the Governor may approach them and if they have numbers then they could form the government."

A delegation of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday handed over a 79-page letter to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking expedited action in the disqualification of 16 MLAs backing Shinde. The move came just days after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the real Shive Sena tussle and asked the Maharashtra Speaker to adjudicate the disqualification of the 16 MLAs within a "reasonable period".

Reacting to the letter submitted by Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, Ajit Pawar on Monday said that even if 16 MLAs were disqualified, the government of Shinde and Fadnavis will not fall. "There is no threat to the government," he said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai. Today, however, his party colleague said the disqualification will definitely bring down the government.

Shiv Sena and the BJP together have 145 MLAs while the overall coalition has 162 MLAs, 17 more than the required number to form government in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court, which he said has given special powers to the Speaker of the Assembly while giving its verdict in the case of disqualification of 16 MLAs. "As far as decision-making is concerned, I will take this decision as soon as possible. I will not take a decision under anyone's pressure," he said.

Narwekar said he had not received any applications from the Uddhav Thackeray group. "There will be no discrimination while taking a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs," he said, adding that he cannot tell the reasonable time by when the hearing will be completed, the time also varies according to the situation of each case. "Around 5 petitions have come to me. We will make 54 MLAs a party and get them heard. The constitution of the Shiv Sena party will be called in the Election Commission."

At least 40 Sena leaders had switched sides and joined Shinde in June last year. However, Sena sought disqualification of only 16 MLA. This was because when Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray, he was accompanied by 11 MLAs. And later, more leaders joined him in Surat and then they flew to Guwahati. The 12 MLAs did not attend a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena filed a petition seeking the disqualification of the 12 MLAs and later it sent notices to four more MLAs.