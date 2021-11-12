Mcdonald’s UK brings an 'imaginary Iggy' in heart-warming Christmas 2021 ad

McDonald’s UK announced a new advertisement today wherein it brings an imaginary Iggy for the customers.

The American Fast-Food Company mentioned about the new Christmas thrill for its United Kingdom audience on Instagram and Twitter.

The advertisement shows how the little girl and her imaginary friend, Iggy, play around as kids and stick together. But as the girl grows up, she starts to outgrow her imaginary friend.

And one day, when she is a grown-up woman, confines her childhood friend Iggy inside her cupboard.

It is when she sees another child talking to somebody invisible, that she realises her own imaginary friend. The girl rushes back to her closet and brings out Iggy.

The video ends with the two friends gazing at the stars together.

McDonald’s UK, through the ad, shows how children loved the cartoon character, and so it brings back childhood memories this winter.

The Fast-Food company also announced a few additions to its menu chart. McDonald’s UK has launched a whole new menu for its Christmas edition.

Recently McDonald’s told Reuters that it will soon start testing the McPlant burger, which is developed by its vegan partner Beyond Meat. The Company has assured to bring its new product to eight US outlets by next month.

