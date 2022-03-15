MEA Jaishankar to make statement on Ukraine situation in Parliament today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday over the situation in Ukraine and the status of the evacuation of Indian students as part of the ongoing Operation Ganga.

The Opposition has hit out at the government over the delay in rescuing the students caught in the conflict zone and criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for issuing "vague" advisories in the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu lauded the efforts of the union and state governments for rising to the occasion to evacuate the Indian students. Later during zero hour, the members raised concern about the future of students from Ukraine.

TDP MP K. Ravindra Kumar said that as safety and security of the students are ensured, now the government should take necessary steps to secure their future by consulting all the stakeholders.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal said that "Students who returned from Ukraine due to war are in a very difficult situation. Their family is most concerned about their future. "The government must spell out the measures it is taking to accommodate medical students who were forced to return from Ukraine leaving their degree midway," he said.

The Central government launched Operation Ganga on 24 February to bring back stranded Indians stuck in Ukraine. Four central ministers Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh were sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to coordinate the efforts for the rescue in various countries.

So far, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights. During the operation, buses and trains brought Indians to the western borders of Ukraine and they were flown back to India via Bucharest, Budapest, Suceava, and Warsaw.

The last batch of over 600 students who were evacuated from Sumy was brought back to India via Poland.

Meanwhile, India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland. "In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The second part of the Budget session resumed on Monday and will conclude on April 8. The Rajya Sabha is likely to get over 64 hours to transact the legislative business besides taking up the issues of public importance.