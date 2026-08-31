MGL hikes CNG, PNG prices in Mumbai from September 1; check revised rates

Why CNG Prices Are Rising

MGL said demand for CNG has increased significantly, with a major portion of the gas required for the CNG segment being met through imported spot regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

The West Asia crisis has pushed up input gas prices linked to international indices, increasing the company’s cost of sourcing gas. "MGL now has to source gas at higher spot RLNG to meet the increased CNG demand," the company said.

The increase in input costs has significantly affected the overall cost of gas supplied by MGL.

The company said the ₹2-per-kg increase would partially offset the higher cost of input gas and help ensure continued and sustained CNG supply.

New CNG, PNG Rates

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The revised CNG price will be ₹88 per kg in and around Mumbai.

The price of domestic PNG will increase by ₹1 per SCM.

MGL said it remains committed to providing affordable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. The company added that it continues to explore ways to optimise costs and pass on benefits to consumers.

