Microsoft India, WhiteHat Jr launch Code with Minecraft programme

Microsoft India and WhiteHat Jr today announced a collaboration for students and teachers to create personalised and immersive learning experiences with Minecraft. Whitehat Jr, a live one-on-one online learning platform with courses on coding, math, and music, will offer a Code with Minecraft course for students on its platform.



Microsoft and WhiteHat Jr issued a joint statement stating that the collaboration is part of their joint vision to reimagine learning in India with technology to unlock new possibilities for learners and empower educators.



The Code with Minecraft programme will provide students an opportunity to master important coding concepts through a highly curated curriculum based on Minecraft.



As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will also help upskill WhiteHat Jr educators through special workshops delivered by the Minecraft Education Edition Teacher Academy, the company mentioned.



According to the joint statement, the Code with Minecraft course is available in multiple packages for students aged 6-14 years. Students start with game-based learning on Minecraft where they can build their own game heroes, game worlds and play multiplayer games within Minecraft’s rich, ever-evolving environment, while learning foundational coding concepts such as commands, sequences, variables, loops and conditionals.



Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr, said, "For years, Minecraft has fascinated children across the world. We are very excited to be able to collaborate with Microsoft India and bring such an engaging learning experience to children."



Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India, said, “Our partnership with WhiteHat Jr is a strong step in making learning engaging and preparing young adults with the skills they need to thrive in a digital economy.”

