Ministry of Finance employee passes on information to Karachi, arrested for espionage

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a person working for the Ministry of Finance on charges of espionage, India Today reported on Tuesday. The person, identified as Naveen Pal, was nabbed from Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik area after the police received input from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Pal had passed on classified information, related to the finance ministry and the G20 meeting, to a person in Pakistan's Karachi via WhatsApp, according to the FIR. During the probe, it was revealed that Pal had come in contact with a woman through social media. He then started talking to her through WhatsApp.

Initially, the woman's number was found to be from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the report said. However, after the IP address of the number was traced, it turned out to be from Karachi. The police also found several documents, related to the finance ministry and the G20, on Naveen's mobile phone.

The police said the files were saved with the name "secret". The cops are also looking out for a woman from Rajasthan's Alwar, who had digitally transferred some amount to Naveen's account.

This is the second case in the recent past where an employee of a central government office is caught on charges of espionage. In March this year, an employee of the Union Home Ministry was arrested by Rajasthan Police for allegedly sharing classified information with a suspected ISI agent who was held in Pokhran.

Surendra Kumar, a class D employee posted in the Foreigners division in MHA in Delhi, was arrested after preliminary quizzing by intelligence agencies. Kumar allegedly had links with Sumer Khan, a suspected ISI agent who was arrested on February 24 for allegedly sharing information regarding defence installments and activities near the border area in the desert state, the police had said.

Sumer Khan allegedly shared information about IAF's firepower exercise 'Iron Fist' held on February 22 in Pokhran in Jaisalmer district with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

In February, a senior DRDO official was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani spy. Senior technical officer Baburam Dey was posted at the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore, Odisha. He was allegedly sharing sensitive defence-related information with a Pakistani agent for "sexual as well as monetary gratification", police said.

