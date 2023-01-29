'Moment of great pride for Ayurveda': Patanjali's Balkrishna shares 'robust' study on condition causing heart issues

Patanjali Chairman Acharya Balkrishna on Saturday said that it was not far when the entire world would acknowledge the medicinal benefits of Ayurveda. He said with a disease-free society at the heart of its mission, this time Patanjali had targeted 'dyslipidemia', the improper lipid metabolism.

Dyslipidemia leads to plaque formation in the arteries, disturbing the normal blood flow, and ultimately causing atherosclerosis and other cardiac problems.

As per US National Library of Medicine, dyslipidemia is the imbalance of lipids such as cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides, and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). This condition can result from diet, tobacco exposure, or genetics and can lead to cardiovascular disease with severe complications.

"The herbal prescription medicine, Lipidom has shown robust lipid-lowering effect in a scientific study conducted in _C. elegans_ by a team of biologists from PRI (Patanjali Research Institute)," he wrote in a Facebook post.

These experiments, he said, have shown that Lipidom targets inflammation and oxidative stress to work against dyslipidemia. "With this study being published in the high-impact American journal - Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy, it is indeed a moment of great pride for Ayurveda and India in reaching a milestone towards a cardiac disease-free society," he said.

In September last year, Acharya Balkrishna claimed that he had found a bunch of rare medicinal herbs during an expedition to the higher peaks ahead of Goumukh in Uttarkashi. He had led a team of experts from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering headed by its principal Col Amit Bisht. The team scaled three peaks - Rashtra Rishi, Yoga Rishi, and Ayurveda Rishi.

Speaking to Times of India, Balkrishna said a checklist of 550 medicinal herbs that were found had been prepared and work was underway to set up a herbarium.