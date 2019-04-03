Monsoon rains likely to be below normal this year, says Skymet

Monsoon rains in the country are expected to be below normal this year, the weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Wednesday. This could inversely affect the prospects of higher farm output and the growth of Asia's third-biggest economy.

Jatin Singh, Managing Director of Skymet, said, "The Pacific Ocean has become strongly warmer than average. The model projections call for 80 per cent chance of El Nino during March-May, dropping to 60 per cent for June to August".

"This means, it is going to be a devolving El Nino year, though retaining threshold values all through the season. Thus, monsoon 2019 is likely to be below normal," Singh added.

In India, the monsoon rains deliver around 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall and are important for the farming sector of the nation with a population of approximately 1.36 billion.

Earlier, a government weather official said that this year' monsoon was likely to be a healthy one provided there wasn't a surprise El Nino phenomenon.

