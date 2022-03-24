MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja days before IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday handed the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja before Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is slated to begin from Saturday.

Dhoni, who has been the CSK captain since the league's inception in 2008, could be playing in his last IPL this season. He has already retired from international cricket.

Defending champions CSK will open their campaign against last edition's runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings owned by cement major The India Cements Ltd on Wednesday unveiled a new-look jersey for the upcoming IPL edition with tyre manufacturer TVS Eurogrip Tyres.

TVS Eurogrip is the principal sponsor and the IPL team's jersey carries the TVS Eurogrip branding on the front.

Dhoni, in a video, unboxed the new-look jersey with a camouflaged design on the shoulders and four stars atop the franchise's logo. TVS Srichakra executive vice-president P Madhavan and Chennai Super Kings CEO K S Viswanathan unveiled the new jersey.

Earlier today, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said he believes Jadeja will be ready to take over the mantle.

''The way Ravindra Jadeja has matured as a player over the last few years, the way he is making the adjustment as far as his game is concerned and the way he reads match situations has been absolutely fantastic.

''If in the odd game MS Dhoni decides to take a break, I won't be surprised if the mantle of captaincy will be handed over to Jadeja,'' Gavaskar had said during a Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL.

Gavaskar handpicked last IPL's leading run scorer, Ruturaj Gaikwad to play a key role in CSK's title defence.

''Ruturaj Gaikwad is another player who has very little areas to improve. There is nothing really required as far as Gaikwad's improvement is concerned. He has got all the shots in the book, but the most impressive aspect is his shot selection,'' he said.