Mukesh Ambani offers prayer at Badrinath Dham, donates Rs 5 crore

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday offered prayers at Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham and donated Rs 5 crore to the temple. He arrived at the Dham earlier this morning and was welcomed by temple committee vice president Kishore Pawar. Ambani has faith in Lord Badri Vishal and visits the ancient temple every year.



The visit comes almost a month after he had to cancel his trip due to bad weather. Last month, the RIL chairman had arrived at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun to visit the temple. However, he could not proceed towards the shrine as the weather was not clear. He had gone there with his family but he had to cancel the visit.



Last month, Ambani offered prayers at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh and donated Rs 1.5 crore to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara. On September 12, Ambani visited and offered prayers at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, a town near Udaipur in Rajasthan.

In 2019, Ambani donated around Rs 2 crore to Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) to buy sandalwood and saffron.