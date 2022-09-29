Mukesh Ambani's security cover upgraded to 'Z plus' by MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded the security cover of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani to 'Z plus' from the current Z category, sources said on Thursday.

Earlier, Ambani was given the 'Z' category security cover. However, his security has now been increased to 'Z plus' based on a report by the IB (Intelligence Bureau).



The cost of security will be borne by Ambani, the sources said.

The discussion had been underway to increase the security cover of the RIL chairman after the Antila explosive incident where an explosive-laden Scorpio was found parked near the private residence of Ambani.

In February last year, a Scorpio with 20 gelatin sticks was found parked near Antilia. The case was initially probed by the Mumbai Police. However, later, the NIA stepped in to take over the probe.

The NIA arrested then assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who the agency alleged had planned this hoping that he would get to crack the case and become famous.

Last month, Adani group chairman Gautam Adani was granted 'Z' category security cover of CRPF commandos. All-India security cover to Adani is also on a “payment basis” and it is expected to cost about Rs 15-20 lakh per month, according to news agency PTI.

The security cover to Adani is also on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies. The MHA asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to protect the billionaire.