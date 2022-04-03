Mumbai: MNS man briefly detained for playing Hanuman Chalisa via loudspeaker

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had spoken of countering azaan from loudspeakers on mosques with Hanuman Chalisa, one of his party workers was detained and later released in Asalfa area of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon for attempting it, police said. A Ghatkopar police station official said Mahendra Bhanushali was detained after he installed loudspeakers on a tree and started playing Hanuman Chalisa in Himalaya Society in Asalfa in Chandivali.

''A police team arrived at the spot, detained Bhanushali and seized the sound equipment. He was released some two hours later. Bhanushali was fined Rs 5,500 and a notice under CrPC section 149 has been issued to him to not repeat the act,'' he said.

Bhanusahli condemned the police's act and said he was being harassed for ''performing aarti''. MNS chief Raj Thackeray had on Saturday demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down.

"Why are loudspeakers in mosques played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume," he had warned while addressing a Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.