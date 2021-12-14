scorecardresearch
Mundra Port drugs seizure case: NIA arrests Afghan national 

On September 13, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained two containers that had arrived at Mundra Port from Kandahar in Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas port of Iran.

The NIA has arrested an Afghan national in connection with the seizure of 2,988 kilogram of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat, an official said on Tuesday.

Sobhan Aryanfar, 28, lived in Delhi's Neb Sarai area, he said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act and the Indian Penal Code over seizure of 2,988.21 kilograms of narcotics substance (heroin) at Mundra Port in Gujarat in September involving foreign nationals in procurement and delivering of consignment, the official said.

Aryanfar has been found to be involved in the conspiracy of transporting narcotic drugs concealed in import consignment of ‘semi-processed talc stones’ originating from Afghanistan, he said.

The NIA had earlier arrested seven accused in this case, the official of the premier investigation agency said, adding further Investigation in the case continues.

