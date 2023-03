Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live: BJP-led coalition is set for a landslide victory in Nagaland as it has crossed the halfway mark, according to early trends. BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are leading on 36 out of 60 seats, where the majority mark is 31.

Meanwhile, Naga People's Front (NPF) is leading in 7 seats.

Counting of votes is underway.