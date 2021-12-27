Nation of momo lovers: Over 1 crore people ordered momos from Zomato in 2021

It seems that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased India's love for spicy street food. As per Zomato, more than 1.06 crore people ordered momos (steamed/ fried meat/ vegetable wheat balls) on the platform during the pandemic-ridden 2021.

In a blogpost, the online food ordering platform said that 1.06 crore people ordered momos during 2021, while Mumbai's famous vada pav was ordered by 31.57 lakh people. Samosas, on the other hand, were ordered by 72.97 lakh people. Tushar, a Delhi-based customer, seemed to have a pizza filled 2021, having placed order for 389 pizzas during the year.

The combo of Paneer Butter Masala, a gravy laden, spicy concoction of paneer and butter, and Butter Naan (buttered grilled bread) was ordered about 11 lakh times on the platform, the Gurgaon headquartered company said.

"Vicky and Katrina were the second most popular couple of 2021, the first being Paneer Butter Masala and Butter Naan. They were ordered together more than 1.1 million times," Zomato said in an Instagram post.

Biryani, once again, reigned supreme, as has been the trend since past many years. Zomato said it delivered two biryanis every second during 2021. Dosa was the second most ordered food item on the platform, with Zomato receiving over 88 lakh orders during 2021.

While India failed to win against Pakistan during the World Cup T20 match, it didn't deter the cricket-loving nation from ordering food on the match day. "Food trying to comfort 1,062,710 people who ordered during the match," as per the Zomato post.

The biggest order was placed by a customer from Ahmedabad who purchased food worth Rs 33,000 on Zomato.

Zomato Pro users, who get additional discounts on orders with annual subscription, saved Rs 250 crore in the year, the company claimed.