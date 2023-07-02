NCP names Jitendra Awhad as Leader of Opposition after Ajit Pawar joins NDA

Hours after Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shinde Sena government in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar's NCP on Sunday named Jitendra Awhad as Leader of the Opposition and chief whip in the state assembly. Ajit Pawar, who today took oath as deputy CM, was the LoP in the Maharashtra Assembly. After joining the NDA, Ajit Pawar said he has the support of almost all NCP MLAs. However, Sharad Pawar said he was the real NCP and that he will rebuild the party. Sharad Pawar said he will hold a meeting with his party leaders on July 6 in Mumbai.

Also read: 'Sharad Pawar himself said Modi is coming back as PM,' claims Chhagan Bhujabal after ditching MVA

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he was unaware of the development but he was not worried about whatever happened today. Responding to a question whether Ajit's move was a googly, he said: "This is not 'googly', it is a robbery. It is not a small thing." The NCP supremo also said that he will never say that "my home has split".

Also read: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM in massive jolt to MVA

"This issue is not regarding my home, this is the issue of people. I am worried about the future of those who left. I want to give the credit for this to PM Modi. Two days ago, he had made statements and after that statement, some people started feeling uneasy, some of them were also facing ED actions," Shard Pawar said.

The NCP supremo also recalled that PM Modi had said the leaders of the NCP were involved in corruption and were involved in the irrigation scam. "Today, it has been proved that the allegations made by PM Modi were wrong. I believe this action has been taken using agencies as 6-7 of our leaders have cases against them."

Pawar said he will work to strengthen the NCP again. "MLAs and all senior leaders will sit together to decide about any action against the rebel leaders. Being the president, I had appointed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare but they did not follow their responsibilities. Therefore, I have to take some action against them," he said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the BJP is in power in the Centre and misusing its agencies. "BJP is carrying out 'Operation Lotus'...ruining the politics of the country...BJP can do anything for power, they either scare members of other parties using ED and CBI or else will offer them money...people of Maharashtra is condemning this and BJP will never come back to power in this state," he said.