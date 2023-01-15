Nepal plane crash happened 10 seconds before landing; what we know so far

Nepal plane crash: An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines that flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara of Kaski district this morning. According to reports, 32 bodies have been recovered so far in the tragic incident, which happened just 10 seconds before the landing.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, told the Kathmandu Post. Among the passengers are three infants, three children, and 62 adults.

Latest updates on the plane crash in Nepal--

1. 53 Nepali, five Indian, four Russians, one Irish, two Koreans, one Argentinian, and a French national were on board, as per the Nepal airport authority.

2. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has reached Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu after the accident of the Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 plane carrying passengers from Kathmandu to Pokhara.

3. The Prime Minister has asked the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government, and the general public to start an effective rescue. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government, and the general public to start an effective rescue," the Office of the Prime Minister tweeted.

4. The aircraft reportedly took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. The plane was close to landing at the Pokhara airport when the crash happened.

5. The Pokhara airport, built with Chinese assistance, was inaugurated just 15 days ago. Experts had reportedly warned the authorities against the proposed airport in Pokhara due to the high mountains. They had warned that high mountains and winds would make landing difficult in Pokhara.

6. The plane was piloted by captain Kamal K C and Assistant Captain Anju Khatiwada. According to Tek Bahadur KC, Chief District Officer of the Kaski district, the plane crashed into the Seti river gorge. Rescue operations are currently being conducted, he was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper.

7. Nepal airport authority officials said that the crash occurred due to technical glitch.

8. As per the civil aviation authority flames were seen in the plane just before landing -- hence ruling out adverse weather conditions for the mishap.

"The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti," Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

Pokhara, located 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Kathmandu, is the gateway to the Annapurna Circuit, a popular hiking trail in the Himalayas.

(With agency inputs)

