Nepal plane crash takes 68 lives: Indian passenger captures final moments on Facebook Live

A video taken inside an aircraft with 68 passengers that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, shows a passenger sharing his experience on Facebook Live. In a tragic accident, a passenger aircraft of Yeti Airline with 68 passengers crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday morning.

The accident happened about 10 seconds before the plane was to land at the Pokhara regional airport, which was inaugurated just 15 days ago.

The man in the video can also be seen flipping the camera to show the view outside, cabin and passengers in front of him and beside him. One of them can be heard enthusiastically yelling "Mauj Kar Di" (it's been fun) in the background.

After about 55 seconds in the video, the footage shows the plane making a fast left turn before crashing and bursting into flames.

The video has garnered close 1,20,000 views and has gone viral on social media. "Can't watch. I just read the news. So terrible. It's just takes few seconds to end everything. Life is so very unpredictable," a user commented. "Very tragic. Air travel is fast, time saving but almost zero chances of survival if a plane crashes," said another.

According to reports, the plane crashed barely 10 seconds before landing. Experts say the accident may have happened due to sudden power loss. Initial reports say the crash was due to a technical snag.

Pokhara is about 200 km from the capital city of Kathmandu. As per videos and footage, the plane can be seen in fire after the crash. 53 Nepali, five Indian, four Russians, one Irish, two Koreans, one Argentinian, and a French national were on board, as per the Nepal airport authority.

It must be noted that the Pokhara airport, built with Chinese assistance, was inaugurated just 15 days ago. Experts had reportedly warned the authorities against the proposed airport in Pokhara due to the high mountains. They had warned that high mountains and winds would make landing difficult in Pokhara.

The Nepal government announced a national mourning on Monday after the accident of the Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 plane carrying passengers from Kathmandu to Pokhara.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue," Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Sunday.

