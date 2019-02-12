New Honda Civic: Check out price, booking amount, features, availability

The new generation of 2019 Honda Civic is expected to make a comeback in India after a five-year gap. Honda Cars India had discontinued the Civic in 2013 due to low demand. The upcoming tenth generation variant was announced at 2018 Indian Auto Expo.

The new Honda Civic is expected to arrive along with the company's new entry-level car Amaze and the premium SUV CR-V. The tenth generation Civic is expected to cost around Rs 16 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers, who are looking forward to buying the car, can book the upcoming Civic at any Honda car showroom. The dealers have started to accept bookings for Rs 51,000. The tenth generation Civic gets all-LED headlamps with the prominent front grille. The front of the car gets a new sportier look with the muscular bonnet and the sloping roofline finish.

The tail lamps of the new Civic is also getting revamped look with the new anime-esque design features. The car also carries a sporty looking spoiler. The sedan was revealed last year, in the US, with 18-inch alloy wheels, while Indian variant is likely to get 17-inch alloys.

Additionally, the upcoming Civic offers a significantly longer body and a lower ground clearance than the previous model sold in India. The overall boot space has also been increased compared to the previous version of the Civic.

The new sedan will get both a petrol and a diesel engine option. The petrol variant is likely to be Honda's 1.8-litre i-VTEC engine, while the diesel variant, which Civic is getting for the first time in India, is expected to be 1.6-litre i-DTEC engine.

The petrol engine may get an option between a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. However, the diesel variant is most likely to receive a 6-speed manual transmission only.

The 2019 Honda Civic is going to compete with the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and the Hyundai Elantra.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

