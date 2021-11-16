NFT marketplace GuardianLink bags Series A funding worth $12mn

Just over ten days ago Amitabh Bachhan sold his NFT’s for nearly a million dollars at an auction hosted by BeyondLife.Club, powered by GuardianLink. The NFT collection was based on Guardian's one of a kind anti-RIP NFT technology. The technology prevents the NFT from being copied - thereby, protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.

Right on the heels of that success, GuardianLink.io has raised Series A funding of $12 million led by Bengaluru-based Kalaari Capital and another private investor group. The funding will be used towards expanding Guardian’s design labs in Singapore and Japan to strengthen its curative NFT foundation. It will help boost the R&D capabilities in NFT Gaming and DeFi areas.

From being a profitable blockchain R&D firm, GuardianLink has evolved to become an NFT and Metaverse powerhouse since launching its NFT marketplace framework in 2020. Today it supports 40+ NFT marketplaces globally.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink, said, “With NFTs becoming a critical part of asset monetisation for creators, athletes, artists and brands - Guardian has been on the forefront of the race to build and operate some of the largest marketplaces and most advanced creative NFTs in the space. This funding will be further instrumental in helping us build a stronger NFT ecosystem in India and across the globe.”

The association marks Kalaari Capital’s -- an early-stage, technology-focused venture capital firm -- first ever investment into the fast-growing NFT space.

Commenting on this funding association, Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital said, “Metaverse-based economy will be a key disruptor and NFT’s are going to play an instrumental role in powering the digital economy of the future. The applications will extend across major industries including gaming, fashion and retail. We believe in the next decade, companies from India will emerge to solve for global opportunities.”

