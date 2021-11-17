NIIT and Axis Bank launch FinTech Engineering Programme for experienced IT professionals

NIIT Digital Banking Academy, a joint initiative by Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank, and NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI), launched its second programme for experienced IT professionals, “FinTech Engineering Programme”.



The programme offers a great career as “FrontEnd and BackEnd Application Developers” with Freecharge, one of the leading digital platforms for financial services and a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, NIIT claimed.



Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd, said, "Today, we are announcing the FinTech Engineering Programme from the Academy to prepare candidates for a promising engineering career in Freecharge by Axis Bank. This is another milestone in our efforts to build a strong talent pipeline for the bank.”



The Axis Bank’s NIIT Digital Banking Academy was launched in 2021 to build a high-quality talent pool for Axis Bank in FinTech Roles. The academy has been successfully running the ‘FinTech Professional Programme’ under this joint initiative, stated academy sources.



The FinTech Engineering Programme offers graduates with 1+ years of experience an opportunity to become FinTech professionals and join Freecharge as Deputy Manager (IT).



Siddharth Mehta, MD & CEO Freecharge stated, “Through our partnership with NIIT, a leader in the skill development space, we look forward to building a talent pool of industry-ready engineers, who are not just proficient in technology, but also have a good understanding of the FinTech domain.”



Overall, the programme will include exposure to live projects and extensive practice and mentoring to enable candidates to acquire the experience and confidence to perform in their roles.

