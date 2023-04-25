No heat wave in most parts of country this week: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that people will get relief from heat wave conditions for the next five days in most parts of the country. "No heat wave conditions over most parts of India during the next 5 days, with no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of India during the next five days," the weather department said in its latest bulletin.

IMD said that a western disturbance is expected to hit the Rajasthan, central Madhya Pradesh, and southern regions of Tamil Nadu; this is also likely to affect the western Himalayan Region from April 26.

The typical time for a heat wave to occur is between March and June; on rare occasions, it even goes up to the month of July. On Monday, while Rajkot (Saurashtra and Kutch) recorded the highest temperature of 40.2 Degrees Celsius, IMD predicted a spell of rainfall and hailstorms, which will help people in the region to get some relief from the scorching heat.

In the isolated locations of Kerala, heavy rainfall is expected between April 26 and April 27. Over Telangana, the rainfall is expected on April 27, and over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on April 28.

IMD also stated that hailstorm activity is expected in isolated places over Telangana till April 26, over SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 25, Odisha on April 27, Vidarbha and over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada from April 25 to April 27 and south Chhattisgarh on April 25 and April 26.

However, these predictions contradict the weather agency's earlier forecast, stating that parts of the country will experience above-average temperatures in the months of April and June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.