NSE illegal phone tapping: Delhi court sends Chitra Ramkrishna to 4-day custody

A Delhi court on Thursday sent former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD Chitra Ramkrishna to four-day custodial interrogation in alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping case, news agency PTI reported.

Following nod from court, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Ramkrishna in the PMLA case.

Earlier, ED filed filed a money laundering complaint against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former NSE top bosses Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in connection with the illegal phone tapping and the snooping case of employees of the stock exchange.

The CBI had alleged that Narain and Ramkrishna had roped in a company founded by the now retired Mumbai police commissioner Pandey to snoop on the stock market employees by illegally intercepting their phone calls.

The CBI, and now the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has named Pandey, his Delhi-based company, NSE's former MD and CEOs Narain and Ramkrishna, executive vice president Ravi Varanasi, and head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur, among others, in their respective complaints.

The alleged irregularities of secret surveillance were found by the ED following which it reported it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which asked the CBI to probe the charges, officials said.

(With agency inputs)