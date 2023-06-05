'NSG took 10 hrs to respond to 26/11, Odisha train accident site restored in 51 hrs': Hardeep Puri counters Cong's charges

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday slammed the Congress for attacking Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore.

The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Ashwini Vaishnaw and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he should accept part of the responsibility for creating an "all is well" facade even as the critical infrastructure of the Indian Railway "languishes in neglect".

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government cannot run away from taking responsibility for such a painful accident and that Prime Minister should "immediately seek the resignation of the Railway Minister".

Today, Hardeep Puri said that Gandhi was asking for the resignation of a person who had been there at the accident site for 36 hours to monitor the ongoing works. Puri then compared the response to this train tragedy with that of the 26/11 attack, when he said NSG took over ten hours to reach Mumbai from Delhi.

"It took the NSG more than 10 hours to reach Mumbai in response to the dastardly 26/11 terrorist attack," he said. The minister said that after the train accident, Prime Minister Modi visited the Balasore train accident site and three union ministers too reached there. "Within 51 hours of the accident, railway lines were restored."

The minister slammed the opposition saying they were trying to make political gains out of the human tragedy. "At a time when the nation was still coming to terms with death & injuries after a major accident, some parties were trying to make political gains out of the human tragedy, while others were busy orchestrating an unsuccessful campaign against India from foreign shores," he said.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that PM Modi was busy flagging off trains while not paying attention to railway safety. He called for fixing accountability of all posts from top to bottom to prevent such incidents in the future.

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Maliya slammed the opposition including Mamata Banerjee's TMC for asking for the railway minister's resignation. "In 2011, there were two train accidents in a span of 24 hours, more than 70 people died. There was no cabinet minister for Railways then. PM Manmohan Singh asked MoS Railways, a TMC nominee, to visit Guwahati, the site of accident, but he DIDN’T go. Mamata Banerjee also DID NOT ask Mukul Roy to resign. Why?" he asked.

Malviya asked the opposition parties to stop politicising the Balasore tragedy because the track record of railway ministers, under the UPA, was nothing short of a disaster. "Ironically, these ‘worthies’ are the ones demanding the resignation of the most qualified Railway Minister India has had in the seven and half decades," he said.