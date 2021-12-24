Odisha imposes restrictions on Christmas, New Year celebrations

The Government of Odisha issued an order today putting restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the entire state. The order states that no celebrations will be undertaken from December 25 onwards till January 2, 2022.



According to the order, the government has cited protection of public health as the reason for imposing Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Odisha Covid-19 Regulation, 2020 in the state.



The order restricts Christmas celebration in churches with a maximum strength of 50 people strictly following Covid-19 protocols as imposed by the District Magistrate/Municipal Commissioner or Local Authorities.



All night celebrations are banned in the state, including gatherings at hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, etc., the order stated.



Only marriages are allowed, but no reception and ancillary functions.



Funerals are permitted in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.



No rallies, community feasts, dances and cultural programmes will be permitted in the state for the given period.



The state government has also given special powers to the District Magistrates and Police Commissioner to take all measures for enforcing the guidelines and impose additional restrictions if felt necessary.



The statement comes after the central government on Thursday advised states to consider imposing local curbs and containment measures amid rising numbers of new and highly contagious COVID-19 variant Omicron cases in the country.

Also Read: Consider local curbs ahead of festive season: Govt to states amid Omicron threat

Also Read: Repaying capacity of borrowers took a hit in Q3FY21, says Infomerics report