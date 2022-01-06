Ola factory producing 1000 e-scooters a day: Bhavish Aggarwal on Twitter

Indian Entrepreneur and Ola Cabs founder Bhavish Agarwal took to Twitter to claim that his e-scooter factory is producing almost 1000 scooter every day.



“Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day,” he wrote on Twitter.



Agarwal also shared a picture of the produced electric scooters lined up for booking and stated, “Production just for today so far!.”

Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon. Will share. pic.twitter.com/O2HugL2XnX — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 6, 2022



After being under pressure from customers for delay in delivery of e-scooters, Ola electric started deliveries on December 16, 2021.



The first 100 scooters were delivered to customers in Chennai and Bengaluru.



The S1 range of Ola scooters has received rave user reviews after its test rides in various parts of the country.



Users have been showering appreciation on Agarwal’s Twitter handle for the speedy and on-time deliveries even to villages and towns.



Even the Mahindra Group Chairman had applauded on Twitter saying, “Smart move Bhavish.”

Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for Rs 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours.

The scooter comes in 10 colors with an in-house developed 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs.

The Ola electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

