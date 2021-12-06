Omicron threat: Amid long wait-time and complaints, Delhi airport issues update

Amid new Covid-related travel guidelines that came into force from the beginning of this month on account of a new, highly contagious virus strain 'Omicron', the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday issued an update over crowd management and wait-time for international passengers.

In a statement issued, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said that the Delhi airport has been making continuous enhancements in infrastructure and processes to manage the new screening norms for passengers arriving from ''at-risk'' countries.

The number of passengers pre-booking their tests on arrival have been going up every day, he noted.

''In addition to this, more and more passengers are opting for Rapid PCR test over the regular RT-PCR. Keeping this in mind, we have installed 120 Rapid PCR test machines and provided for 20 dedicated counters for passengers who have pre-booked their tests,'' he said.

The tests are being completed quickly to minimize the waiting time, he added.

The current time taken from sample collection to providing reports stands at 60 minutes for Rapid PCR test and five hours for RT-PCR tests, Jaipuriar said.

''We are also working closely with the immigration authorities to facilitate swift movement of passengers. For those waiting for their test results, seating arrangements have been vastly expanded and food counters have been made available in the waiting area,'' he added.

The statement comes in the backdrop of passengers complaining of chaos and crowding at the Delhi airport terminal. Earlier today,

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia directed Delhi airport operator DIAL to implement better crowd management strategies following complaints.

Amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Centre had issued a revised guideline for international travellers which came into effect on December 1.

According to the Union Health Ministry's guidelines issued on November 30, all passengers coming from ''at-risk'' countries have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test and two per cent of passengers arriving from other countries would also have to take the test on a random basis.

The passengers will have to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight, according to the guidelines.

Countries in Europe, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel have been placed in the ''at-risk'' category by the Union Health Ministry.

At the Delhi airport, rapid PCR test costs a passenger Rs 3,500 but the results come in 60-90 minutes. RT-PCR costs a passenger Rs 500 and the results come in around six hours. A passenger coming from an ''at-risk'' country can choose either of the tests at the Delhi airport.

