Oscars to Air India's biggest order: PM Modi lists India's achievements in 75 days of 2023

India Today Conclave 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed India Today Conclave 2023 and listed some of the achievements of the country in the first 75 days of 2023. Among some of the key achievements he mentioned were Air India's order for nearly 500 jets, two Oscars for RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song, and G20 meetings in India.

During his 35-minute speech, he talked about some of his government's flagship schemes, economic growth, development of border villages, development in the Northeast, and empowerment of women like giving joint ownership of houses built under PM Awas Yojna. "India is now moving forward despite massive challenges. The world now agrees that this is India's moment," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister also listed the country's achievements in the first 75 days of 2023. "In 75 days of the year 2023, India's green budget was announced, the airport in Shivamogga was inaugurated, the IIT Dharwad campus was inaugurated, the next phase of Metro Rail started in Mumbai, and the world's longest river cruise took place in the country," he said.

Here are other achievements of India in 75 days of 2023

Bangalore Mysore Expressway started.

A section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was opened.

The permanent campus of IIT Dharwad was inaugurated.

India named 21 islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra winners.

India has launched E20 fuel by blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol.

Asia's largest modern helicopter factory has been inaugurated in Tumkuru.

Air India placed the world's largest aviation order.

India has achieved the milestone of 10 crore tele-consultations through e-Sanjeevani.

India achieved the milestone of providing 8 crore new tap water connections.

The work of 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in UP-Uttarakhand was completed.

Indian Women's cricket team won the inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup.

India celebrated the victory of winning 2 Oscar awards.

Prime Minister Modi said his government has given a human touch to governance. "With schemes like Vibrant Village Programme, we have given priority to the villages that were considered low-priority villages," he said, adding that border villages were earlier considered the last villages for decades. "We gave priority to them and developed them."

"'Dil Se Dilli Ki Doori' made the people of Northeast feel disconnected from the government. Here, too, we connected governance with a human touch. Now the ministers of the govt regularly visit the northeast, and even I've visited the Northeast over 50 times," he said.



