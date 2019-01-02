Over 4,800 NGOs barred from receiving foreign funds in last 3 years

Over 4,800 NGOs were barred from receiving foreign funds in the last three years as their FCRA registrations were cancelled for not filing annual returns, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said as per the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, all associations and NGOs, which are registered under the Act or which are given prior permission to receive foreign contribution under it are required to submit their annual returns, and income and expenditure statements, receipts and payment account, balance sheet for every fiscal.

Non-submission of the mandatory annual returns is a violation of the provisions of the FCRA.

"Accordingly, FCRA registrations of more than 4800 defaulting NGOs have been cancelled during the last three years," he said.

