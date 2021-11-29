Parliament Winter Session: Bill to repeal the three farm laws to be tabled today

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will table the Farm Laws Repeal Bill today, which is the first day of the Winter Session. The session will start from 11 am.



Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce a bill to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.



The repeal bill will be taken for consideration and passing.



Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill 2020.



The upcoming session will see in total 26 Bills listed for introduction in Parliament. The Winter Session of Parliament will be held between November 29 and December 23.



Questions will be collected in a separate list and answers will be given during the day session.



The Parliament session is expected to discuss the farmers' demand for a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The opposition parties have already favored the farmers' demand and would try to corner the government over the issue.



The Congress has demanded a law on MSP and a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three farm laws.



The all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament saw high drama. PM Modi skipped the meeting, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs walked out of the meeting.

