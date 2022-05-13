Patna HC directs DGP to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy on May 16

The Patna High Court on Friday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) Bihar to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy physically before the court at 10.30am on May 16 and asked the Uttar Pradesh Police chief and the Delhi police commissioner to cooperate in the matter.

The bench of Justice Sandeep Kumar, while hearing several anticipatory bail applications filed in cheating cases committed by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), issued the order after Roy failed to turn up despite the court’s instruction for his physical appearance. Roy was expected to appear before the court on Thursday to explain how he would return crores of rupees of investors from Bihar. Over 2,000 cases of investors, including lawyers, have been filed in the Patna high court for return of matured amount accruing from deposits by small investors.

The High Court in its order said, “It seems that Subrata Roy Sahara has no respect for the orders of this Court and he thinks that he is above this Court. Despite various chances given to Roy, he has failed to appear before this Court”. The order said the Court has no option, but to order production of Subrata Roy Sahara physically in this Court on May 16 (Monday) at 10:30 A.M.

It added “The DGP, Bihar, is directed to produce Subrata Roy Sahara in this Court on May 16. The Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the DGP of UP will co-operate with the DGP of Bihar in this matter”. The High Court bench reacting on the submission of Roy’s counsel for exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds. The court went on state, “It was never its intention to coerce the petitioner to appear. The intention of the Court was and is the refund of the hard earned money of the general public at large particularly of the State of Bihar.''