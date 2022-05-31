PM Modi addresses ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Marking the completion of eight years of the BJP government, the programme is organised across the country at state capitals, district headquarters, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

"In last 8 years, not even once did I envision myself as PM and it's only when I sign documents do I have responsibility of PM. I'm just a Pradhan Sevak of 1.3 billion people who're everything in my life and my life is also for you, PM stated.

He stressed on the need to work for the bright future of the coming generations, for a brighter India. "An India whose identity is not deprivation but modernity. No goal is impossible in front of our capability. He added, "Today India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Record foreign investment is happening in India today, today India is exporting record," the PM said.

Modi also released the 11th installment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. As per PMO, the scheme will transfer around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

According to PMO, the Sammelan conceptualises elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government.

Also Read: Normal monsoon rains expected in 2022: Met Department

Also Read: Israel signs free trade agreement with UAE; first of its kind with an Arab country