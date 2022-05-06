PM Modi addresses inaugural session of ‘JITO Connect 2022’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, addressed the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation’s ‘JITO Connect 2022’ via video conferencing.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the world is considering India’s development resolutions as a means of achieving its goals. Be it global peace, global prosperity, solutions related to global challenges or strengthening of the global supply chain, the world is looking toward India with great confidence. “I have just returned after informing many European countries about India’s resolution for the ‘Amrit kaal’” he added.

The Prime Minister said that whatever may be the differences of opinion of the people, they are all united by the rise of New India. Reiterating his earlier assertion of clean motives, clear intention and favourable policies, he said today the country is registering dozens of startups every day, creating a unicorn every week, he said.

Talking of the Government e-Marketplace i.e. GeM portal, the PM said that since it has come into existence, all the purchases are done on one platform in front of everyone. Today more than 40 lakh sellers have joined the GeM portal, he informed.

He further highlighted the benefits of transparent ‘faceless’ tax assessment, one nation-one tax, productivity linked incentive schemes.

The Prime Minister said our path and destination for the future are clear. “Aatmnirbhar Bharat is our path as well as our resolve. Over the years, we have worked continuously to create every necessary atmosphere for this.”

He urged the people to also discuss how they can support the efforts to make at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district by August 15 next year.