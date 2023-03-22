PM Modi at high-level Covid meet: 'Ramp up genome sequencing, conduct mock drills at hospitals'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid and influenza situation in the country. He directed the officials to conduct mock drills at hospitals to prepare them for any exigencies and ramp up genome sequencing. This high-level review meeting comes against the backdrop of a spike in influenza cases in the country and a rise in Covid cases in the past two weeks.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded over 1,134 cases, which pushed the number of total active cases in the country to 7,026.

"Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and there is a need to monitor the status across the country on regular basis," the prime minister said during the meeting which was attended by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhuashan, Niti Aayog's V K Paul, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, among others.

The Prime Minister advised the officials to enhance lab surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. "Mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that our hospitals are ready for all exigencies," he said.

During the meeting, a presentation was made by Health Secretary on the global Covid situation including the rising cases in India. The Prime Minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a slight rise in new cases with average daily cases reported as 888 and weekly positivity reported as 0.98 per cent in the week ending 22nd March. However, 1.08 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally during the same week.

The Prime Minister directed the officials to enhance whole genome sequencing of positive samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories. "This will support tracking of newer variants if any, and timely response," he said. The PM directed that effective monitoring of cases, and testing for influenza, Covid, and adenovirus be followed up with states.

He also stressed the need to ensure the availability of required drugs and logistics for influenza and Covid across health facilities along with the availability of sufficient beds and health human resources.

The Prime Minister was told that the availability and prices of 20 main Covid drugs, 12 other drugs, 8 buffer drugs, and 1 influenza drug were being monitored. He was also informed that a mock drill was conducted on 27th December 2022 in 22,000 hospitals, and many remedial measures were taken by hospitals thereafter.

