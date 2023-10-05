PM Modi praises Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War': 'It highlights importance of scientists'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Vivek Agnihotri's latest film 'The Vaccine War', which focuses on the country's scientists who worked hard to deliver the much-needed vaccines to fight the Covid crisis.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, PM Modi praised the makers and said, "I have heard that a film called 'The Vaccine War' has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages."

"In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed...I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science".

#WATCH राजस्थान: जोधपुर में PM मोदी ने कहा, "मैंने सुना है एक फिल्म आई है द वैक्सीन वॉर, भारत में कोविड से लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए हमारे देश के वैज्ञानिकों ने जो रात-दिन मेहनत की, अपने लैब में एक ऋषि की तरह साधना की.. उस फिल्म में इन सभी बातों को दर्शाया गया है...मैं यह फिल्म बनाने… pic.twitter.com/N9vtWkPKsT — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 5, 2023

'The Vaccine War' has received favourable reviews, with some critics giving it four stars and calling it "powerful". In a tweet on September 27, film critic Taran Adarsh said 'The Vaccine War' is an important film that should be watched by one and all.

"It's enlightening and inspiring, both...The ‘heroes’ here are our scientists and #VivekAgnihotri brilliantly showcases their sacrifices and strengths in those 2.40 hours...DON'T MISS IT!"

#OneWordReview...#TheVaccineWar: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TheVaccineWar is an important film that *should* be watched by one and all… It’s enlightening and inspiring, both… The ‘heroes’ here are our scientists and #VivekAgnihotri brilliantly showcases their sacrifices and… pic.twitter.com/hEXrXdSVoI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2023

Adarsh further wrote that most importantly, the movie celebrates women's power with utmost honesty and sincerity. "The chronology of events, the countering of false narratives, the struggles and obstacles that the scientists encounter and the eventual triumph...#TheVaccineWar encompasses it all seamlessly, without dramatising the goings-on or going overboard."

The film critic said that although 'The Vaccine War' has several poignant moments, he would like to single out the press conference towards the penultimate stages. It deserves a standing ovation, he said, adding that it truly deserves the prestigious National Award for this act.

'The Vaccine War' depicts how Indian scientists were able to develop Covid vaccines despite time pressure and calls from some sections for the import of foreign-made vaccines. Questions were also raised about the efficacy of Indian vaccines while some said they would prefer vaccines manufactured by foreign firms like Moderna and Pfizer.

PM Modi's endorsement might come in handy for the movie that is yet to make any splash at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, the film has struggled at the Indian box office and so far collected Rs 8.15 crore.