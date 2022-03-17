PM Modi, Scott Morrison to hold 2nd India-Australia virtual summit on Mar 21: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 2nd India-Australia virtual summit on March 21 with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

"PM Modi & Australian PM Scott Morrison will hold the 2nd India-Australia virtual summit on 21st March," noted External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a pres engagement on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

He added that this virtual summit follows the "historic first virtual summit which was held on 4th June 2020 when our bilateral relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership".

PM Modi & Australian PM Scott Morrison will hold the 2nd India-Australia virtual summit on 21st March. This Summit follows the historic first virtual summit which was held on 4th June 2020 when our bilateral relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership: MEA pic.twitter.com/5dXdAiVZuu — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

MEA further explained that during the forthcoming virtual summit, the leaders will take a stock of progress made on various initiatives under the comprehensive strategic partnership."The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives & enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors," further added Bagchi.

In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support.

The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation.

The Australian Navy was part of the Malabar naval exercise hosted by India in November 2020 as well as last year.

The navies of the US and Japan were also part of it. Australia was part of the Malabar exercise this year as well.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi spoke to Yoon Suk-yeol, President-elect of the Republic of Korea. Prime Minister congratulated Yoon on his victory in the recent Presidential elections of ROK.

The leaders agreed on the importance of further broadening and deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership, especially in the present global context. They discussed various sectors that offer potential for accelerated bilateral cooperation, and agreed to work together to this end.

PM Modi has invited Yoon to visit India at his earliest convenience.

