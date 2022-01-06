PM Modi security breach: MHA constitutes three-member committee

The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) on Thursday evening stated that it has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.

The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S. Suresh, IG, SPG, MHA said in a statement, adding that the committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest.

In what the Centre described as a ''major security lapse'', PM Modi's convoy was stranded Wednesday on a flyover due to a blockade by farm protesters in Ferozepur.

He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally, and the Centre blamed the Congress government in Punjab for the breach. Punjab chief minister Channi, however, claimed that a last-minute change of travel plans by Modi led to the situation.

On Thursday, Channi's government constituted a two-member committee to conduct a ''thorough probe'' into the incident.

The panel of retired Justice Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma will submit its report on the "lapses" in three days.

In Delhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur indicated that the Home Ministry will act on the security breach.

''The home ministry has also spoken about taking action. After gathering information, whatever steps... big and tough decisions will be taken by it,'' he told reporters during a briefing on a cabinet meeting.

''It is my firm belief that the country's judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps need to be taken will be taken,'' the minister added.

Further, the Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking a thorough investigation into the security breach. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission on the issue.

''Serve the copy (of the petition) to the state government. We will take it tomorrow as the first item,'' the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said.

Hours after his government announced a probe into the "lapses" in Ferozepur, CM Channi took an aggressive stand at a public meeting in Hoshiarpur's Tanda.

He maintained that the security threat claim was "cheap theatrics" that did not behove a leader of the PM's stature.

The CM claimed that Modi cancelled his trip because of the "thin" crowd at the rally venue, and there was a "conspiracy" to defame the state.

''Yesterday's gimmick by the PM and his coterie is aimed at imposing President Rule in the state," he said.

