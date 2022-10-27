PM Modi speaks to UK PM Rishi Sunak, says 'agreed on importance of early conclusion of FTA'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Indian-origin UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and said that they will work together to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both countries. The Prime Minister also said that both leaders agreed on the importance of an early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA," he said in a tweet.

Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2022

India and the UK have been negotiating a free trade deal, which was earlier expected to be finalised by Diwali. This deadline was set by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. However, the Liz Truss administration said that it was not sticking to that deadline and that it would focus on the quality of the deal rather than the date.

Today, Sunak thanked Prime Minister Modi for his kind words as he gets started in his new role. "The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead," he said.

Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role.



The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ly60ezbDPg — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2022

Sunak, 42, was elected as the Conservating Party leader and the next Prime Minister on Tuesday following the disastrous stint of Liz Truss, who had just taken over in September.

Hours after the party named him the next premier, Prime Minister Modi congratulated him and said he looked forward to working with Sunak and implementing 'Roadmap 2030'. "As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," he had said.

On Wednesday, UK's Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands said Britain was working towards the best FTA that is beneficial to both countries. He said both countries have already closed the majority of Chapters and look forward to the next round of talks shortly. The minister further said a strong FTA can strengthen the economic links between UK and India, boosting the British economy by more than 3 billion pounds by 2035.

"We remain clear that we are working towards the best deal that is beneficial to both sides and won't sign until we have a deal that is fair, reciprocal and ultimately in the best interest of UK people and UK economy," Hands was quoted as saying by PTI.