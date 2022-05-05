PM Modi to address inaugural session of ‘JITO Connect 2022’ tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation’s ‘JITO Connect 2022’ on 6th May 2022 at 10:30 am through video conferencing.

Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a global organisation connecting Jains worldwide. JITO Connect is an endeavour to help business and industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions, the PMO stated.

‘JITO Connect 2022’ is a three-day event being organized at Gangadham Annex, Pune from May 6 to 8 and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and economy.

PM Modi today chaired a meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness. The meeting was held amid the rampant rise in power demand and the subsequently worst electricity shortage in more than six years.

Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day following his return from the three-day visit to many European countries, government sources told PTI. The prime minister will immediately attend office after arriving back, they said.

PM Modi's tour to Europe comes at a time when the region is facing numerous trade, finance, and geopolitical challenges due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Also Read: LIC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; Policyholders 3 times, employees 2.14 times, retail 0.91 times

Also Read: Wall St update: Nasdaq slides 3% as tech stocks weigh; Dow plunges 600 pts