PM Modi to carry Constitution copy from old to new Parliament: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a copy of the Constitution of India from the old Parliament building to the new one on Tuesday, India Today reported. The MPs, who will move to the new Parliament building on Tuesday, will follow the prime minister on foot in the process. The five-day special Parliament session began on Monday in the old Parliament building. The Day 2 of the session will take place in the new Parliament complex, inaugurated on May 28 this year by PM Modi.

Ahead of the shifting to the new building, there will be a photo session outside the old Parliament complex at 9:30 am. At 11 am, a special program will be held that will focus on the historical legacy of the old Parliament building, which was inaugurated on January 18, 1927, by Lord Irwin - the then viceroy.

A pledge will be taken to make India a developed country by 2047.

PM Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP leader Menaka Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren will address the event at the Central Hall which will conclude at 12:35 pm.

Maneka Gandhi is the longest-serving MP in Lok Sabha, Manmohan Singh is the longest-serving MP in Rajya Sabha and Shibu Soren is the longest-serving MP in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha together.

The Lok Sabha proceedings will start in the new Parliament building at 1:15 pm, and the Rajya Sabha will meet at 2:15 pm in the Upper House chamber.

The MPs will receive a copy of the Constitution of India, books related to the Parliament, a commemorative coin, and a stamp on the opening day of the new Parliament building. A gift bag will contain these presents for the MPs.

On Monday, PM Modi paid tribute to "every brick" of the old Parliament building and said MPs will enter the new building with "new hope and confidence". He said the last day at the old Parliament building should be dedicated to the over 7,500 parliamentarians who have served in the building since India gained independence in 1947.

PM Modi stressed on the historical importance of the old Parliament Building and said that while the construction of the old building was given by foreign rulers, it was constructed through the sweat, hard work, and money of Indians.

"Today, we are taking leave from this historic building. Before Independence, this was the Imperial Legislative Council and after Independence, it became the Parliament building," he said. "We may go to the new building, but the old building will also inspire generations to come. This is an important chapter of India's journey," Modi said.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra and Mausami Singh)