Night parking, 5G compatible IT infra: All about new world-class Mopa airport in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the state-of-the-art Mopa International Airport in Goa. This will be the second airport in the coastal state after Dabolim Airport. The foundation stone of this new airport was laid by the Prime Minister in November 2016. In a statement, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) recently said that it has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country. And the Mopa airport was yet another step towards this.

In Goa, I will be addressing the 9th World Ayurveda Congress. I will also be inaugurating the Mopa International Airport, Goa. This airport will promote the local economy and be a major boost for tourism. pic.twitter.com/DJaanG32Jh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2022

Developed at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crores, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. The airport has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, and a state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.

Mopa has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure. Some of the features of the airport include a runway capable of handling the world’s largest aircraft, 14 parking bays along with a night parking facility for aircraft, self-baggage drop facilities, state of the art and independent air navigation infrastructure, among others.

Initially, the first phase of the Airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA. The airport is expected to boost the socioeconomic development of the state and serve the needs of the tourism industry. It has the potential of serving as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations. It is also planned for the airport to have multi-modal connectivity, the PMO said.

While being a world-class airport, the airport will also provide visitors with a feel and experience of Goa. It has extensively used Azulejos tiles, which are native to Goa. The food court recreates the charm of a typical Goan café. It will also have a designated area for a curated flea market where local artisans and craftsmen will be encouraged to display and market their wares.