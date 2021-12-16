PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur on Dec 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 1 pm on December 18.



According to the Prime Minister Office, the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast paced connectivity across the country.



The 594 km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the PMO statement stated.



The expressway will start near the Bijauli village in Meerut and will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, RaeBareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.



After completion, the expressway will be the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.



A 3.5 km long air strip for assisting emergency takeoff and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the Expressway, the government statement mentioned.



Last month the Prime Minister inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

