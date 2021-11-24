PM Modi to take part in Constitution Day celebrations on November 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in various programmes being organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan on November 26 to celebrate the Constitution Day.

November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The commemoration of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the prime minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date.

"The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra' organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a relase.

A programme is being organized in in the Central Hall of Parliament on the Constitution Day. It will be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Nadu, the prime minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the two-day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court at Vigyan Bhawan.

"All judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices of all High Courts and senior-most puisne judges, Solicitor General of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present on the occasion. Prime Minister will also address the distinguished gathering," the release said.

