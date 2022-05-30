PM releases benefits for children affected by the pandemic under PM CARES fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme via video conferencing. The event saw the participation also of union minister Smriti Irani, along with other members of the Council of Ministers and several other chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.



According to Prime Minister’s Office, the PM addressed the gathering about the obstacles children have faced when they lost their loved ones during the pandemic.



Modi, who is celebrating 8 years completion of his government, said that the confidence of the country and its countrymen is unprecedented.



According to the PMO, Prime Minister stated that if someone needs an education loan for professional courses or higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too. For other daily needs, arrangements have also been made for Rs 4,000 to be given to the children every month through other schemes.

Moreover, apart from giving Rs 10 lakh on attaining the age of 23 years, children will be given health coverage through the Ayushman Card and emotional counseling through the Samvad helpline for psychological and emotional help.



Ending the conference, the Prime Minister noted, “Just dedicate your life to your dreams, they are bound to be realised.”

Also Read: How Upstart KIA Tore Through the Indian Auto Industry to Race Towards the Top

Also Read: India among the fastest growing economies in the world: PM Modi