PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi loses appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi, diamantaire and prime accused in the PNB fraud case, has lost his bid to take his extradition fight to the UK Supreme Court. He had moved the top court after losing the case in the UK High Court, which last month dismissed his appeal and ordered his extradition to India.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Chkosi are the two prime accused in the multi-crore bank fraud case. They are facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Modi was arrested in London in March 2019 at India's request. Since then, he has been lodged at the Wandsworth prison in south-east London. In February last year, Modi lost his case after District Judge Sam Goozee’s Westminster Magistrates court ruled that he should be extradited to India.

