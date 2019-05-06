Prince Harry is now a father! Britain's Duchess Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Monday.

The Buckingham Palace said that Meghan, 37, went into labour "in the early hours" of Monday morning, and her husband Prince Harry was by her side.

The royal couple, in a formal announcement on their Instagram account, said, "(They) welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."

The Buckingham Palace said: "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Harry and Meghan, a US-born former actress, got married in May 2018 at the monarch's Windsor Castle home.

The baby is the eighth great-grandchild of the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth, world's longest-reigning monarch. While the parents of the baby are officially titled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the child will not automatically be a prince or a princess. Any such title will have to be bestowed by the queen by issuing a letter patent.

(With PTI inputs)

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Who is Ajit Jain, the India-born star executive likely to lead Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway

Also Read: Artificial Intelligence can lead to greater impact on sustainability than ever before: Microsoft's Lucas Joppa

Also Read: Bharat trailer release: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani in film set in independence era