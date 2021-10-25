Probe against Sameer Wankhede over bribery charges: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has ordered a vigilance probe against zonal director Sameer Wankhede after a witness accused him of asking for Rs 25 crore bribe through another witness. The bribe was aimed at releasing Aryan Khan.



The NCB deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh said, “I am supervising the inquiry on the allegations (against Sameer Wankhede).”

On being asked if Wankhede will remain on the post, Singh said, "It is premature to comment. We have just started the inquiry".



Mumbai NCB officials have submitted a detailed report to the Director-General of NCB regarding the allegations.



According to sources, DDG Gyaneshwar Singh, who is also the Chief Vigilance Officer of NCB, will take over the internal investigation of the vigilance probe on Wankhede, stated a report in India Today.



Sameer Wankhede will reach Delhi NCB headquarters on Tuesday to attend a review meeting.



Independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, Prabhakar Sail, arrived at the Mumbai police commissioner's office on Monday to meet senior security officials. He had claimed on Sunday that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official to let off Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the case.



Sail visited the police commissioner's office apparently in connection with his security concern. He reached the commissioner's office premises at around 11.20 am and met Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Milind Bharambhe.



On Sunday, Sail told media persons that he feared a threat to his life. The 'independent witness', had claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness KP Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case.