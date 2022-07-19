Prophet row: SC grants Nupur Sharma protection from arrest till next hearing date

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who was seeking revival of her plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The protection will go on till next hearing date

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala heard the fresh application of Sharma seeking to revive her withdrawn petition which was filed to club the multiple FIRs registered in different states over her remarks.

During the hearing, the top court that no coercive action be taken against Sharma and fixed her plea for further hearing on August 10.

It also issued notice to all states and Center on Sharma's plea, adding that subject to what the respondents decide, the case could go to Delhi High Court.

Earlier, Sharma had requested the apex court that since the first FIR against her was registered in Delhi, all FIRs at other places be clubbed with Delhi FIR. On July 1, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Sharma and said that she and "her loose tongue" has set the entire country on fire and she is singlehandedly responsible for what is happening in the country.

The bench had slammed Sharma for her statement made during a TV news channel debate and while referring to the Udaipur incident, where two men murdered a tailor, said her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident. Rejecting Sharma's request to transfer all the FIRs registered against her in many states for her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad, to Delhi for investigation, the bench had observed that "She has threat or she has become security threat?"

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for Sharma had then withdrawn the plea. "The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is singlehandedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the bench had said.

The apex court then said that Sharma should have gone to the TV and apologised to the nation. It also slammed Sharma for her arrogance and said because she is the spokesperson of a party, power has gone to her head.

