Pushback tow tractor catches fire at Mumbai airport, no damage to aircraft reported

A major fire incident was averted at the Mumbai International Airport when a tow tractor, which was being readied to push back an Air India aircraft caught fire on Monday.

The incident happened today morning when Air India flight AI-647, being operated by A320 aircraft VT-EXM, was being readied to depart for Jamnagar. There were 85 people onboard the plane.

WATCH: A pushback tug caught fire at Mumbai airport earlier today.



The fire was reported on Air India Pushback Tractor on stand V26R.

As per officials, the blaze was immediately extinguished and there was no damage to the aircraft. The aircraft successfully departed from Mumbai at 12:04 pm.

Mumbai airport PRO later informed, "The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. There is no harm to any person. All operations are normal."

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha)